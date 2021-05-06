Northside Swim Center will be reopening Memorial Day weekend, but Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation staff are still looking for lifeguards to determine the schedule for the season.
Usually, they have the swim center open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said they might have to shorten the hours if they don't have enough lifeguards to cover the shift.
To become a lifeguard, you must be at least 16 and have a current Red Cross certification. The hourly wage varies from $10 to $14 an hour depending on experience.
"We're kind of experiencing what a lot of other businesses are experiencing right now, which is lack of workers and people applying," Alred said. "There also weren't any Red Cross certification classes last year and those certificates expire after two years."
To become a lifeguard, you have to pass a series of test offered by the Red Cross to be certified. Some of the more difficult tests include swimming 30 meters in 10 minutes and having to swim with a 10 pound weight in a certain amount of time.
If you're interested in being a lifeguard but can't pay for the certification, you can contact Alred at alredj@floydcountyga.org to see and they could help pay for the class if you believe you can pass the tests.
Some of the lifeguard duties at the swim center include watching over the pool, assisting with swim lessons and checking on the rentals at the pool.
Alred also said they will not be selling swim passes this year since they're unsure if the community will have a COVID-19 surge or if they'll have to shorten the hours depending on the amount of lifeguards they have.
"We're just really excited to bring back the pool this year and we want to keep it open as much as possible," he said.
You can find the link to apply on expresspros.com under Lifeguard (RFPRA).