Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is still seeking feedback from Floyd County residents as to how they'd like to see the department move forward over the next decade. That feedback, which can be entered in an online survey, has the potential to dictate what parks and programs are available in the future.
A new master plan will lay out all the projects and plans for the parks and rec department for the next 10 years. This will include upgrades to the parks and facilities and any additional sports programs and amenities the department will offer.
Lose Design, the consulting firm hired for this project, has already spoken with parks and rec staff and stakeholders on what they would like to see.
They've also hosted several in-person meetings at several facilities around the county, but the turnout was lower than expected, according to Director Todd Wofford.
Now, people can go online and fill out the survey, which takes no more than five to 10 minutes to fill out.
"This plan will affect everyone in the long run, whether you're in your 40s or 50s and your kids are grown or you're about to start having kids," Wofford said.
A QR code that is linked to the survey will also be included on signs around various Parks and Rec facilities and at upcoming Parks and Rec games starting this week. You can scan the QR code to go to the online survey and if you do this at one of the upcoming games, you can get a free small snow cone from the concession stand.
Staff will be promoting the survey at the Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec spirit night at the May 11 Rome Braves games next week.
"We haven't had a master plan to work with since 2005. We have to have a target to shoot at or we're going to keep missing the mark," Wofford said. "This needs to be what the public wants, not what the staff thinks."
The survey will remain open until late May and the plan will be presented at a public forum later this year.