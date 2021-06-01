Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation employees will be bringing back Lego Nerf, Kid vs. Wild and Gymnastics camps this summer.
"We're very excited to actually do activities and get busy with our programs," said Assistant Park Services Manager Tammy Bryant. "After last year, it's great to be back in a position where we can safely go out and do activities and have a good summer."
They'll still be following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and making sure kids stay in small groups. For camps like Kid vs. Wild, which involves transportation, Bryant said they're looking at requiring masks, but they don't have anything in place quite yet.
Bryant and staff have three five-day sessions of Lego Nerf Camp planned at the Thornton Center on North Floyd Park Road for the weeks of June 7, June 14 and June 28. Kids ages 6 to 12 will have the chance to channel creativity through Lego building and unleash some energy with Nerf battles. The kids will be split into small age groups for safety.
The days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it costs $100 to register. Only 30 kids can participate in each session.
Kid vs. Wild will have two five-day sessions at a variety of places in June and July. At camp, kids will be learning archery, fishing, wildlife identification and other nature-based skills. The $135 sessions will run the weeks of June 21 and July 19 and have 30 participants each.
Gymnastics camp is also available. Special Services Manager Mary Hardin Thornton said there will be a different gymnastics focus each day, such as balance beams, tumbling or cartwheels.
The kids will also get to do a different craft at the end of each day.
There are three five-day sessions in the weeks of June 21, July 12 and July 26 available for all age groups: three to four, five to six and seven to 12.
Registration for the camp is $120 and it runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Bryant said they won't be able to do Camp Good Times for special needs kids this summer, since they couldn't get enough staff members for the kids.
"It's more for a matter of safety, but hopefully next year, we'll be able to bring it back," she said.
Registration can be done online at rfpra.com or at the Parks and Rec headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave.