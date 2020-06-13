Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation is looking for lifeguards for the Northside Swim Center as administration talks about possibly reopening the pool for the summer.
Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said they have potential plans for the reopening, but they won’t announce any official plans until they have enough positions filled. Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said they have already gotten a few applications since the job openings were posted on Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health public pool guidelines, pools must be cleaned thoroughly after uses to prevent coronavirus exposure, limiting the use of locker rooms and locker room showers and space out standing and sitting areas so patrons can remain six feet apart from people they don’t live with.
During the county commission meeting on Tuesday, County Manager Jamie McCord said they have been working on the swimming pool reopening and have consulted with the Northwest Georgia DPH Director Dr. Gary Voccio on the reopening. The county manager said they have a tentative reopening date of June 20.
“We’ll have limited participants in the swimming pool and you’ll have to actually register for a session,” McCord said.
The sessions would last about two hours before a new session starts. Before a new group comes into the pool, the entire area will be sanitized and cleaned.
“Some private pools are already open, but we’ve built this plan in conjunction with the Department of Public Health,” the county manager said.
To apply for a lifeguard position, you must possess a current lifeguard certification and be at least 16 years old. The hourly pay ranges from $10 to $14.50 an hour. The application can be found on the RomeFloyd website under the jobs page.