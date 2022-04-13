If you've ever wanted to see a specific offering from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation or you're hoping to contribute to the community, the public suggestion period begins Monday.
A new master plan will lay out all the projects and plans for the parks and rec department for the next 10 years. This will include upgrades to the parks and facilities and any additional sports programs and amenities the department will offer.
Lose Design, the consulting firm hired for this project, has already spoken with parks and rec staff and stakeholders on what they would like to see.
Now, they need to hear from people who live in the community, to gather some of the most integral parts of the plan.
“We’ve been working on getting this comprehensive plan going for a couple of years, and we hope that these meetings allow everyone a chance to come out and give their input and feedback as to what they want to see as far as parks and recreation goes for our area,” Director Todd Wofford said.
Three meetings will feature multiple tables at the facilities where people can give their input and look over possible options, as well as view the current state of parks and recreation in the city and county.
"Everyone can come in and give their opinion on what Floyd County and Rome City need as far as parks, facilities, recreation activities, any of those things," Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said.
The first meeting is set for Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thornton Center at 102 N. Floyd Park Road in Armuchee. The second meeting is set for April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive. The final meeting is set for April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. in Garden Lakes.
In addition to the meetings, a public survey will go live Monday on the parks and rec website at Rfpra.com for anyone to fill out. The survey will be closed on May 16.
The timeline for the master plan will depend on how many people give their input, but they expect the plan to be ready sometime later this year.