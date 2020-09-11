On Sept. 18, Broad Street will look a little different for people driving by and parking might just be a little bit tougher to come by.
For the first time, Downtown Rome will be a part of the international event Park(ing) Day. Businesses down Broad Street will turn one or more of the parking spaces in front of their storefronts into little parks or "parklets."
According to Megan Otwell, the marketing director for the Downtown Development Authority, the parklets will differ from business to business.
Many of the restaurants participating, such as Ana's on the River and Giggity's Sports Bar and Grill, will be expanding their outdoor seating into the parking spots for the day. Other businesses will be creating little parks and will have games for people to play, such as cornhole.
Many businesses are partnering with local nonprofits for their parklet, like Do Good Boutique, who is partnering with the William S. Davies Shelter for the event.
Floyd County and Rome City government departments are doing their own parklets, including the Planning Department outside of the Carnegie Building and the Tax Commissioner's Office outside of the Historic Floyd County Courthouse.
Other participating businesses include Greene's Jewelers, Mountains Ice Cream, Native Escapes, The Canoe House and Rome Little Theatre.
There will be some parking spaces available downtown, but the Third Avenue Parking Deck will also be free for parking that day.
Otwell confirmed that the event will be open container, allowing people to carry their own drinks from parklet to parklet. Downtown businesses will give legal adults armbands to wear so that they can be served at multiple spots.
"Because of COVID-19, businesses have had a really hard time," Otwell said. "This will be a great opportunity for people to come out shop, eat and enjoy downtown."