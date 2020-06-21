The City of Rome Parking Office will resume enforcing parking regulations in the downtown district Monday.
Parking enforcement was suspended for the past couple of months due to COVID-19 and the governor’s emergency declaration. Now that business is picking back up and social distancing restrictions have been loosened, parking limits will be reinstated.
"We want to support local merchants as much as possible and ensure our customers are able to easily patronize our businesses so that our downtown remains vibrant," a Friday announcement states. "Our downtown businesses need the turnover in these valuable spaces for their customers, now more than ever."
There is a three-hour limit for on-street parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Enforcement will also be focused on the permitted decks and lots.
"We kindly encourage businesses and residents to begin utilizing their assigned and permitted spots," the release states.
For questions concerning Downtown Parking or to purchase a downtown parking permit, please contact the Parking Services Office at 706-236-4520 or parking@romega.us.