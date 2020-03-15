A Parental Accountability Court kickoff event planned for last week was canceled as a precaution regarding COVID-19 -- but officials are proud of what they've accomplished so far.
Accountability courts are voluntary programs that give repeat-offenders support and keep them from being incarcerated.
They provide services such as drug testing, job training and mental health assessments to help offenders better themselves. Some examples of accountability courts in the Rome Judicial Circuit are the drug court and mental health court.
In July 2019, Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington began overseeing a new accountability court: the parental accountability court.
The judicial circuit is one of 43 Georgia court systems that has a parental accountability court.
The PAC's purpose is to provide support to noncustodial parents who are at risk of incarceration due to not paying their ordered child support payments.
It is a joint program between the judicial circuit and Georgia Department of Human Services' Child Support Division. Jessica Ferguson is the coordinator for the program and sits in court to find noncustodial parents who might be interested in the program.
Currently, there are 21 participants in the program.
The program provides services such as job assistance and placement along with interview clothes and substance abuse treatment.
"Our goal is to enroll as many participants as we can, to serve as many families as we can, train and place noncustodial parents in jobs and reduce the incarceration rate," Wetherington said.
In the past, the judge said they could only suspend driver's licenses and jail people who deferred on child support payments.
Wetherington said that Goodwill has been instrumental in helping them provide clothes and job training to their participants.
Wetherington and Ferguson also credited local staffing agencies as invaluable resources for helping place participants in jobs.
Ferguson said that many of the participants have a criminal record and the staffing agencies can help place them with a company who hires those with such backgrounds.
Highland Rivers Health has also been instrumental in the program by providing substance abuse and mental health assessments.
Ferguson is the main coordinator and is in contact with all participants on a weekly basis, checking their job search log and helping them in any way possible.
When a person joins the program, they are given a month to find a job and keep a log of their job search. If they don't find a job within that time, they must do mandated community service until they find one.
So far, Wetherington said, the state has collected $11,000 in child support payments since the program started, not counting pending payments.
Both Ferguson and Wetherington hope to grow the program and continue providing resources and support to these families to help reduce the incarceration rate.