Pair remain in hospital after being struck by train Saturday behind Goodwill

This image shows the train trestle crossing the Etowah River between Spider Webb Drive in North Rome and the back side of the Goodwill store off Hicks Drive. 

 Adam Carey
0
0
0
1
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In