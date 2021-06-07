Paddleboard racers started their three and six mile races this past weekend paddling against the current of the Coosa and Etowah River, then finished going with the flow of both the Oostanaula and Coosa Saturday.
More than 50 paddle boarders and kayakers from all over the Southeast were in Rome for the Spirit of the Sun races after a long 15-month period with very few events.
Larry Hill, Loudon, Tennessee won the six-mile stand up paddleboard race in a little over an hour, crossing the finish line in 1:05:09. Allan Brown, Rome won the three-mile stand up paddleboard event in 0:44:14 while Joe Stibler, Talbot, Tennessee won the three-mile kayak event in 0:3:15.
Paddlers converged on the confluence of the Coosa, Etowah and Oostanaula rivers from as far away as Pensacola, Florida, to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the three and six miles races.
For the first time since the event started four years ago, it was officially sanctioned by the Southern Stoke Paddle Series.
Kevin Loorham, who used to be one of the race volunteers before he moved to Beech Mountain, North Carolina a couple of years ago, said he hadn't paddled in at least two years and was anxious to come back to Rome and get back on the rivers.
Nashville, Tennessee's Ted Nelson has been paddleboarding about 11 years.
"It's just a way for me to keep in shape and get to judge my ability against other competitors," Nelson said. He participated in the Rome races a couple of years ago and said one of the challenges is right at the confluence of the rivers where he said the currents can get a little tricky.
Another sketchy factor are the fallen trees just above and under the surface primarily in the Oostanaula.
"You've got to keep your eyes open," Nelson said.
Nancy Packard, who finished second in the three mile kayak race, said she couldn't wait to come to Rome when she found out about the races. She's raced the Chattajack in Chattanooga several times and has experience on the Oostanaula up closer to Calhoun.
"It's a wonderful river," Packard said.
Teresa Koesler, from Knoxville, said she tries to enter as many as five races a year but that this was the first time she had paddled in Rome. She enjoys both paddleboarding and kayaking. She finished fifth in the three mile kayak race Saturday.
"Stand up paddleboarding is a lot harder," Koesler said. "The big difference I guess is the total body work out standing up. It's a different feeling."
Local organizers Connie and Mike Sams, owners of the River Dog Outpost, were extremely pleased with the turnout and hope to be able to grow the races in the future.