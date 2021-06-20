Just over 300 customers were without power Sunday after storms blew through Floyd County and two roads are closed.
Public Works Director Michael Skeen said downed trees and utility poles forced the closing of Old River Road in Coosa and Lindsey Road in Armuchee.
He expects to have Old River Road open by about noon. Crews are monitoring Lindsey Road, where a tree fell onto utility lines.
Georgia Power was reporting scattered outages around the county due to extreme weather, with the biggest clusters between Chulio and Pleasant Valley roads and just north of Shannon. Power is expected to be restored to most customers by 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert for Floyd and other Northwest Georgia counties as the remnants of tropical storm Claudette push through the region. However, the main effects are expected to be felt in Central Georgia, to the south.
A flash flood warning is in effect.
There will be a chance for thunderstorms across the area for Monday and Tuesday with an approaching front and upper disturbance. Some isolated strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
The chance for thunderstorms looks to be primarily across Central Georgia for Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said Sunday, then they'll return to both north and central Georgia for Friday and Saturday. Some isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.