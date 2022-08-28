Living Proof Recovery will host a candlelight vigil and lantern release Wednesday at 8 p.m. on behalf of those who have lost their lives to addiction.
Catherine Lovvorn, the executive director, looks forward to what will be the second year Living Proof has held an event specifically for overdose awareness.
“Last year we partnered with our drug court treatment team here in Floyd County and we held an overdose awareness walk,” she said.
Though rained out and rescheduled, the walk saw ample support from the community. “We still had a good turnout, even though people only had a week or so of notice since we had to reschedule,” said Brittney Galvanauskas, director of transitional housing.
The walk was successful in fostering overdose awareness outside of Living Proof’s doors as well as beyond Rome and Floyd County.
“People from other communities and counties saw the photos we posted and reached out. This year, I have been involved with more people in other locations who wish to come be a part of the vigil,” said Galvanauskas.
The vigil will be held at Living Proof's headquarters, 408 Shorter Ave. in Rome. Those who have lost loved ones to overdose are welcome to bring a photo, letter or other memorabilia to share.
When speaking to peers about addiction, something Community Outreach Coordinator, Vera Wright discusses is how addictions take hold in the first place.
“Addiction is just a side effect of what’s actually happening in a person’s life,” said Wright, “Generally there is a core issue and addiction just happens to be a side effect.”
Galvanauskas said the vigil is to honor those who just couldn't overcome those odds.
"The goal is recovery. The goal is for people to reach the other side," she said. "What hurts my heart so much is knowing people who have died in this way, who did not get to experience this side of things.”
Knowing that the other side does exist is the message these three women, and other Living Proof employees, want to encourage others with. They understand the journey of addiction and recovery firsthand.
“Every single person that works here is in long-term recovery. This is why we do what we do,” Lovvorn said. “We want to help prevent these deaths from happening. We are here to support those who struggle as well as their loved ones.”
A candlelit table will be arranged where participants may place items that remind them of those they have lost. There also will be paper lanterns on which names and messages can be written before they are collectively released as part of the ceremony.
“We’re going to provide everyone the opportunity to speak about their loved one; to share a memory or share a detail about the one they are there to honor,” Lovvorn said. “Some may prefer not to share, and it’s completely fine to stay private and anonymous.”
Understanding that a variety of people have a variety of needs, Living Proof offers several types of support ranging from 12-step programs to faith-based, agnostic and medication-assisted options.
To support Living Proof or learn more about what they offer visit LivingProofRecovery.org or call 706-204-8710.