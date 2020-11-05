The Floyd County Elections Office has until Friday to finish processing over 600 ballots for the election.
Those ballots were either provisional ballots or unresolved write in ballots.
While outstanding provisional ballots are a normal occurrence during any election, with closer than usual margins in the presidential race and the possibility of runoff elections for two senate seats, they become more prominent. The outstanding ballots don't appear to have any affect on any local races.
A person is given a provisional ballot for a number of reasons but primarily they are unable to show a form of government ID or are not on the list of registered voters in the precinct. In that case, they review the precinct lists for other areas in order to resolve the issue.
"Everybody who got a provisional ballot, knows they got a provisional ballot," Brady said.
On the write in ballots, a voter can write in any name for a particular race but if that candidate is not pre-approved for that race, their vote just doesn't count. However, this time those write ins have slowed down the process because they must be reviewed individually.
According to Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said they're in the process of accepting or rejecting the uncounted ballots -- numbered at 682 by the Georgia Secretary of State's office around 11 a.m.
Both local political parties have expressed interest in assisting the elections office in notifying those who cast a provisional ballot that their ballot is still in question and they would need to contact the elections office to have their vote counted.
Brady estimates a majority of outstanding ballots should be ready by the evening.
Uncounted Georgia ballots down to 60,000
About 60,000 ballots remained to be counted in Georgia Thursday morning, two days after voters went to the polls, an official with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said.
That’s down from about 200,000 ballots that were still uncounted the day before.
“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast,” Gabriel Sterling, the voting system manager for the secretary of state’s office, told reporters during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol. “We more appreciate accuracy.”
Since the votes now being counted are mail-in ballots, President Donald Trump’s once healthy lead over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Georgia is continuing to shrink. With the Republican president urging his supporters to vote in-person during the weeks leading up to Election Day, most of the absentee ballots are coming from Democrats.
As the Trump-Biden contest in Georgia continues to tighten, Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s lead over Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff also keeps shrinking. Perdue’s share of the vote was down to 50.03% on Thursday morning, barely the 50%-plus-one margin needed to avoid a January runoff.
Sterling said the time it’s taking to count Georgia’s absentee ballots is due in part to the state’s elections system, which relies on county elections offices.
“Some are more resourced than others,” he said.
Sterling also noted that Georgia is using paper ballots for the first time in 20 years. Like other states, Georgia elections offices also are grappling with an unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots from voters who were wary of waiting in long Election Day lines during the midst of a global pandemic.
Chatham County accounts for 17,157 of the ballots remaining to be counted, followed by Fulton County with 11,200 still out. Clayton County is next with 7,408 uncounted ballots, followed by Gwinnett County with about 7,300 still out.
With the margins in Georgia so close, Sterling said provisional ballots and absentee ballots sent in by military personnel from overseas could factor into the results.
“We’re going to make sure every lawful ballot is counted,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, Trump held a razor-thin lead over Biden in Georgia, 49.57% to 49.20%. With results in just a handful of states still uncertain, capturing Georgia’s 16 electoral votes would go a long way toward putting either candidate over the top.
Perdue was still leading Ossoff by more than two points – 50.03% to 47.66%. But due to Georgia’s runoff requirements, Perdue can’t afford much more slippage if he wants to win a second Senate term outright.
“If overtime is required when all of the votes have been counted, we’re ready, and we will win,” the Perdue campaign said Thursday. “It is clear that more Georgians believe that David Perdue’s positive vision for the future direction of our country is better than [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer’s radical socialist agenda.”
Ossoff predicted there will be runoff to decide the contest.
“When a runoff is called and held in January, Georgians are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists,” said Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager. “Georgians are sick and tired of the endless failure, incompetence and corruption of Senator Perdue and Donald Trump.”
Sterling said he hopes ballot counting in Georgia will be completed by the end of Thursday.