The Rome municipal elections have continued to be a smooth and easy process for early voters, with no long lines and no technical issues so far, according to Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell.
In the last week, 165 people have voted at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and 131 people have cast their ballots at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive.
Altogether, 523 people have cast ballots in the municipal election.
Next week will be the last week to vote before the Nov. 2 election and both polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters can also stop by the admin building this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast their ballot.
Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for reelection and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from the city school board to run. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also seeking one of the three seats.
All seven Rome City Board of Education seats will be filled. Incumbents Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick are joined on the ballot by Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach.
In addition to the people who voted in person, the elections office has sent out 144 absentee ballots and gotten 43 back.
Friday was the last day for a voter to request an absentee ballot. Those voting by absentee ballot can either return their ballot by mail or cast in the county’s ballot box, which will be located in the Floyd County Administration Building in the Community Room on the second floor.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
As a reminder for Election Day, Nov. 2, the Mt. Alto North voting precinct has been moved from the church to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Voters can find their precincts for election day by visiting FloydCountyGa.gov/elections.
For any questions about voting, contact Waddell and elections office staff at 706-291-5167.
Cave Spring Early Voting
Cave Spring's city council election has also been a very smooth and easy process for early voters, with Elections Supervisor Judy Dickinson reporting no issues so far.
They've had about 32 early voters so far, which is a lot for the small town, according to Dickinson.
Early voting will be available tomorrow at Cave Spring City Hall at 10 Georgia Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On election day, all voting will take place at the Community Center behind City Hall at 10B Georgia Avenue.
Voters will choose either challenger Jason West or incumbent Nellie McCain for Post 3; challenger Stacey Royston or incumbent Charles Jackson for Post 4; and challenger Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks for Post 5.
Click here for a link to the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.