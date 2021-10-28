Over 20 catalytic converter thefts have taken place around Rome and Floyd County over the past year, a significant increase compared to previous years.
Georgia is ranked number 10 in state hot spots for catalytic converter thefts, according to beenverified.com.
In 2019, Georgia had 43 catalytic converter thefts and in 2020, there were 122 thefts. As 2021 wraps up, there have been 627 thefts so far.
Catalytic converters are often targeted for the precious metals they contain, such as palladium, rhodium and platinum, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. The auto parts can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers, and each one costs up to $1,500 to replace.
"They're easy to get and they're not a serialized part of the car so it's very hard to know where it came from," Rome Police Department Sgt. Pete Sailors said.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett theorizes that the reason why the theft is so common is because it's easy to extract the converter from the car and the owner wouldn't notice right away.
"I know in my career, this is the most significant number of converter thefts we've seen... it's been through the roof for us," Burnett said.
In Georgia, scrap yards are legally required to report any suspicious items they receive, but that’s not always where the stolen parts turn up.
States around the country — including Alabama, Florida and Tennessee — have reported thefts of the part from larger vehicles.
While there aren't any specific types of vehicles that are targeted more than others, Sailors said vehicles that are higher up off the ground tend to be targeted more than others.
Both Burnett and Sailors advise people to keep their vehicles in well lit areas and place security cameras outside their home so that police have more eyes on the street.
Burnett also encourages anyone to call the police if they notice their car isn't properly turning on, since that's commonly the first sign that the converter has been stolen.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.