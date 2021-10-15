As the first week of early voting for Rome municipal elections wraps up, 168 people have cast their votes so far.
Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said they haven't been too busy and are averaging about 40 votes a day. However, poll workers haven't run into any issues and they've seen no lines.
Early voting will continue through Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Voting will also be available on both Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24.
Beginning Monday, the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will also be open for voters through Oct. 29.
Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for reelection and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from the city school board to run. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also seeking one of the three seats.
All seven Rome City Board of Education seats will be filled. Incumbents Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick are joined on the ballot by Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach.
Voters planning to submit absentee ballots can request a ballot no later than Oct. 22 and must include a copy of their driver’s license or state ID when submitting their applications. They can then either return their ballot by mail or cast in the county’s ballot box, which will be located in the Floyd County Administration Building in the Community Room on the second floor.
As of Friday afternoon, the elections office has sent out 78 absentee ballots, according to Waddell.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 4.
As a reminder for Election Day, Nov. 2, the Mt. Alto North voting precinct has been moved from the church to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Voters can find their precincts for election day by visiting FloydCountyGa.gov/elections.
For any questions about voting, contact Waddell and elections office staff at 706-291-5167.