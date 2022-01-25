Over 14 miles of Floyd County roads are expected to be repaved in 2022 using funds from the annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant.
The grant is a program through the Georgia Department of Transportation that send funds from the state gas tax to counties to maintain their roads. This year’s grant amount is over $1.2 million and the county must provide a 30% match, which it does in the form of labor and equipment.
The largest project on this year's list is repaving almost five miles of Blacks Bluff Road, starting at the bypass and going to Ga. 100.
Public Works Director Michael Skeen said another major project will be repaving almost three miles of Calhoun Road, starting at the bypass and going towards Barron Road near Model High and Middle schools.
Ward Mountain Road is also on the list, with about a mile and a quarter of road starting at Wayside Road and ending at Morrison Campground.
The list also includes over a mile and a half of Biddy Road, starting at U.S. 411 and going all the way to Chulio Road.
There's also a few projects leftover from the 2021 list expected to be finished this year.
"We have several short roads that we're still working on. We have to wait until it warms up to finish those," Skeen said. "There are some roads in the Sherwood Forest subdivision that we'll be finishing in the spring and about four roads in the Lindale Mill Village that we'll be doing in the spring."
The repaving process will begin after temperatures aren't expected to drop below 50 degrees. Any temperature below 50 causes the asphalt to not bind properly and to become brittle and increasingly prone to chips and cracks.
The LMIG safety grant accepted by Floyd County Commissioners last year also was used to repaint center lines and edge lines along 28 miles of roads.