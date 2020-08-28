Outdoor events are making a comeback in Rome and Floyd County in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. While the weather forecast for this weekend may put a damper on some offerings, there are options for healthy living and civic engagement on the table.
Two farmers markets are scheduled, along with a regional Republican Party rally and a peaceful demonstration against systemic racism.
First up is the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza, at the confluence of the rivers in downtown Rome. It runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Locally grown and organic fruits and vegetables are typically available, along with baked goods, honey, cheeses, meats and other farm fresh items. Crafters also set up booths, with products ranging from soaps and lotions to masks and birdhouses.
Sunday brings the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market, from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors also set up on Wednesday mornings.
A scheduled track meet originally had it moving across the street this weekend, but the event was canceled and the market will be in its regular home at the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec greenspace off Riverside Parkway.
In addition to locally grown produce, it typically offers a wide selection of homemade jellies and jams, baked goods, fresh flowers, crafts and herbs.
Both markets adhere to physical distancing guidelines aimed at limiting exposure to COVID-19.
Two social gatherings also are tap.
The 14th Congressional District GOP is kicking off the general election season with an "On to November" rally Saturday.
It runs from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene -- who attended Thursday's Republican National Convention event on the White House lawn -- is billed as the keynote speaker.
District party chair Darrell Galloway of Paulding County said candidates and supporters from across Northwest Georgia are expected to turn out in a show of unity.
Unity is also the central theme of the We Matter peaceful protest set for Sunday, from 6 to 7 p.m., in front of City Hall on Broad Street.
This week's gathering is in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But organizer Candice Spivey and supporters have been out there every Sunday for several weeks in honor of other victims around the nation and in solidarity with the Black community of Rome.
Monday gives local residents another opportunity to get outside -- with a butterfly release scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Rome Clock Tower.
Floyd Against Drugs, in partnership with a host of local agencies and organizations, is hosting the release to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain for Saturday, with showers likely in the morning and the possibility of thunderstorms escalating after 1 p.m.
Sunday is expected to be sunnier, with a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Predictions for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are more of the same.