A largely Latino group of communicants filled the parking lot of St. Mary's Catholic School in Rome for a special Our Lady of Guadalupe service Sunday afternoon.
The service commemorates a series of visions of the Virgin Mary, who appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico City in December of 1531.
Volunteers pulled a trailer with a replica of the painting of the Virgin Mary that is enshrined in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Father Rafael Ángel Carballo-Arroyo of St. Mary's Catholic Church delivered a sermon to the congregants who remained socially distanced in their automobiles in the school parking lot and dialed in to the message on an FM radio frequency.
Ramon Almaraz, one of the volunteers pulling the trailer with Lady of Guadalupe and Juan Diego paintings, said volunteers are praying for peace on earth during a pilgrimage with the paintings from Mexico City to New York.
"The only thing she is asking for is to turn hearts to (Jesus Christ), not to her," Almaraz said.