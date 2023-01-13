It was recently announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia.
Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location.
Last year, Congress passed legislation sponsored by Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to “supercharge” solar manufacturing.
“My intent in passing that law was to bring solar manufacturing jobs to Georgia,” Ossoff said. “I want Georgia to lead the world in advanced energy manufacturing, supplying affordable and abundant energy to the county and the world. With this announcement, a $2.5 million investment and 2,500 jobs are on the way to our state.”
The Dalton plant will continue to produce solar modules while the new Bartow County facility will take on some additional forms of manufacturing.
“These are skilled jobs at the cutting edge of manufacturing that also don’t require a college degree,” Ossoff added. “We want everybody in Georgia to have the chance to participate in this economic opportunity. That means creating employment opportunities for folks from all educational backgrounds.”
The solar industry has experienced an average annual growth rate of 33% for the last decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
In Georgia, net electricity generation from renewable sources has increased by more than 93% since 2009, and the state’s electricity mix currently consists of 13.6% renewable energy. Over 4% of the state’s electricity now comes from solar power.
