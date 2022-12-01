Floyd, Bartow, and Gordon are among 33 counties that are eligible for a new federal grant program designed to expand high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas in Georgia.
Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced during a virtual news conference Thursday that $250 million has been allocated to connect tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state with high-speed, broadband internet access.
“This is vital for small businesses, for farmers, for schools and families, for kids doing school work in the afternoon at home, for all of us, and for our state’s prosperity to move toward universal access to high-speed internet,” Ossoff said. “This is a huge day for the State of Georgia, and it is the result of much hard work.”
According to the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 15% of Georgia homes lack access to reliable high-speed broadband.
Ossoff said the State of Georgia will make the specific determinations about the counties and communities who will benefit from the grant program. The program will be deployed by broadband service providers themselves.
“My team and I are now working with the U.S. Treasury Department to ensure that these funds are dispersed as swiftly as possible to the state,” he said. “We hope to achieve that in the weeks or short-months ahead. Again, we will be entrusting the state with implementation and carefully overseeing the state’s work to ensure that it is efficient, that tax dollars are stewarded well, and that there is inclusion of communities across the state who urgently need this expansion of high-speed internet access.”
Ossoff believes the half-a-billion dollars can be transformative for Georgia.
“It is now often that we have the opportunity to celebrate a moment quite like this one,” he said. “I think there have been a few in our state’s history, when such a leap forward is made at once to expand our state’s prosperity, to expand opportunity, and to upgrade our quality of life.”