Plans for the annual Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally weekend are moving forward on schedule for the last weekend in July.
Cave Spring Downtown Development Director Sandra Lindsey said one of the main reasons she hopes the event can be held as scheduled is that Catherine Bach, the original Daisy Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard is slated to be the special guest entertainer for the weekend.
One of the highlights of the motorcycle rally each years is the "Dukes and Boots" contest for women in their short shorts and boots.
In addition to seven years and 145 episodes of "Dukes of Hazzard," Bach has appeared in several episode of "Love Boat" and has been a regular on the soap opera "The Young and Restless" since 2012. She has also appeared in a number of movies including Thunderbolt and Lightfoot as well as "Cannonball Run 2".
"She's not 22 anymore, but then neither are we," Lindsey said. "She's still pretty dang good looking."
The COVID-19 situation is still a big question mark for the rally at this point, according to Lindsey. Last year the crowd was estimated as close to 1,500 and while social distancing is possible in the field on the banks of Cedar Creek in Cave Spring, a large gathering like that could still be prohibited by government or public health officials at that time.
The annual motorcycle rally is set for July 24-25 and make-up weekend has been set for October 2-3. Lindsey said she hopes the event does not have to be rescheduled because it would most likely mean that the entire entertainment line-up could be lost due to scheduling conflicts. At the top of that list is Bach and right behind her on the list is the featured band for the rally, Tommy Townsend and his band who hail from the Blairsville area.
Townsend collaborated and toured with the late country music Hall of Famer Waylon Jennings who sang the Dukes of Hazzard theme song. Townsend has also worked frequently through the years with Jennings son Shooter Jennings on projects through the years.
Lindsey said Bach will probably sing with Townsend and possibly others during the two-day rally. Lindsey said five other bands are already lined up for the July date.
The Cave Spring Arts Festival, which had been scheduled for June 13-14 has been cancelled. It has traditionally been one of the largest fund raisers for the Cave Spring Historical Society. This would have been the 45th annual arts festival in Rolater Park and the cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns marks the first time in its history that the event has been called off. Wayne Abernathy, vice president of the Cave Spring Historical Society said the decision to cancel rather than reschedule was made due to the strong likelihood that vendors who have been part of the Cave Spring event would have other commitments for just about any other weekend.
The arts festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the historical society and it's cancellation means that the budget for maintenance and repairs to several of the historic properties the group owns may have to be deferred.
At this point, the annul Cave Spring Pig-Out a barbecue festivals set for September 26 is still on the active schedule. Abernathy said plans at this point, the annual Bacon Fest, which was scrapped last weekend, will be rolled into the Pig-Out and make that an event more attractive event.