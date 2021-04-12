Floyd County public safety leaders were pleased with the turnout at their first joint job fair.
The event brought representatives from the sheriff's department, police department, E-911 Center and animal control together at the Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said that his department is currently short 10 officers, while Chief Mark Wallace said the county police are still down six officers.
"We're looking for people who love their community and want to help others," said Sgt. Chris Fincher, a spokesman for the county police.
"It was a great opportunity to communicate and talk about the great work we're doing and how applicants can help with our mission of service," Fincher said.
Roberson said that he is allowed to hire officers as young as 18 while the police department has to wait until candidates are at least 21.
The stars of the program Saturday were probably two of the K-9 officers. Lex, a Belgian Malinois used by the police department, greeted people with his handler Chris Hovers.
Snickers, a bloodhound that has been with the sheriffs department was also greeting visitors at the job fair. His handler, Deputy Mike Williams said the bloodhound is the only K-9 officer in the county certified to actually testify in court.
Williams explained that the court could people in a line-up and put a hat on a suspect for a few moments before dropping the hat to the floor and then bringing the dog in to identify who the hat belonged to.
Fincher said that the next time around, he's hoping to get all of the local public safety agencies, city and county, together and hold it in a more centrally located venue to help attract even more people who might be interested in a career in public safety.