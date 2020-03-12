The last week has seen numerous large national events canceled as organizers take "an abundance of caution" to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other contagious respiratory illnesses.
Locally, the annual Leprechaun-a-thon was canceled Wednesday and moved to the Fall. The 5K is one of the largest races in the Northwest Georgia area and over 1,200 people had already registered before the cancellation.
Along with the 5K, the Ginger Pride Parade and Freckle Fest is canceled for similar reasons. According to a post on the event's Facebook page, the 10th annual parade will be moved to a later date.
Miranda Black, the assistant general manager for the Rome Braves, announced on Thursday that Saturday's Redneck Rummage Sale is also canceled. All paid vendor spaces will be transferred or credited to the Fall Rummage Sale on Sept. 26 or the Spring Rummage Sale in 2021.
Saturday's Rome Symphony Orchestra has been postponed to a later date. Tickets for the Saturday show will still be honored at the rescheduled concert date, once it is announced. The piano and voice recital will be performed as scheduled at Bell Recital Hall at Berry College at 7:30 p.m. will take place Thursday night.
The Rome Area History Museum will also be canceling their Zack Waters book signing this weekend and will remain closed all weekend. On Tuesday, renovations will be taking place at the museum and the staff plans to reopen the museum on Wednesday.
The Exchange Club of Rome is canceling their weekly Friday meeting "due to the coronavirus" as well.
On Thursday, organizers of the Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival canceled the March 27-28 event "in the interest of community health.
St. Patrick's Day parades around the country have already been cancelled, including the Savannah parade. According to an article published by the Associated Press, the parade hasn't been cancelled in nearly a century.