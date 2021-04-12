Floyd County public safety leaders were pleased with the turnout at their first joint job fair.
The event brought together representatives from the sheriff's office, police department, E-911 Center and animal control at the Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said his agency is currently short 10 officers, while Police Chief Mark Wallace said the county department is still down six officers.
"We're looking for people who love their community and want to help others," said Sgt. Chris Fincher, a spokesman for the county police.
"It was a great opportunity to communicate and talk about the great work we're doing and how applicants can help with our mission of service," Fincher said.
Roberson said he is allowed to hire officers as young as 18 while the police department has to wait until candidates are at least 21.
The stars of the job fair Saturday were probably the two K-9 officers. Lex, a Belgian Malinois used by the police department, greeted people with his handler Chris Hovers. Snickers, a bloodhound with the sheriff's office, also drew attention.
His handler, Deputy Mike Williams, said Snickers is the only K-9 officer in the county certified to testify in court. He explained that the court could put people in a line-up and put a hat on a suspect for a few moments before dropping it to the floor. Then Snickers would be brought in to identify the person who had worn the hat.
Fincher said that, the next time around, he's hoping to get all of the local public safety agencies, city and county, in a more centrally located venue. It would be a one-stop shop for people who might be interested in a career.