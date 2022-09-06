Floyd County Police Department’s school resource officers have planned another barbecue fundraising event that will benefit local students.
This one will take place at Armuchee High School on Sept. 25 but orders are being taken now through Sept. 14.
Jim McCormick is SRO for Pepperell and will once again be putting his barbecue skills to good use. He, along with other SROs, has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit scholarships for seniors graduating in 2023.
Through Sept. 14, Rome and area residents can order racks of ribs for $30, pork butts for $50, a whole chicken for $20, rib plates for $18, chicken plates for $12 and pork plates for $15. Plates come with a side of beans and mac & cheese.
Family sides of beans or mac & cheese are $8.
This is the second sale to benefit a scholarship fund which is in its infancy, having started just eight months ago with a simple award. But McCormick hopes that, with the community’s support, they can provide scholarships to a student from each school district.
He hopes the program will grow enough to sponsor multiple students at each school and help them pursue their education at college or a technical school of their dreams.
“The last sale was very successful, with it being such a short notice. We still brought in right around $1,800,” McCormick said. “I was very appreciative of the SROs who showed up to help with the sale as well as school staff that I am friends with showing up on their day off. Pepperell High School ISS teacher Amy Thacker helped a lot with taking orders and keeping track of them.
“Every SRO played a role in the last one, from taking orders to delivering orders, helping me keep the fire going to just telling jokes to boost morale from being in the heat prepping the food,” he said. “Floyd County PD has the best group of SROs around.”
He said supporting this sale is a great way for community members to give back to a student from each district. Scholarship recipients will get a check to the school of their choice.
“The more we make the more we can give them,” he said. “This event is something that each SRO has taken pride in and maybe we are slightly competitive to see whose school district will show up with the most support. I’d like to see this grow into being able to fund two students at each district within another year but that rests on the amount that we are able to raise.”
To place orders between now and Sept. 14, email floydcountysro@gmailcom or contact your local Floyd County PD school resource officer. Payment can be made at the time of order or at pickup. They accept cash, check, card or PayPal.