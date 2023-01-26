Floyd County Police Department school resource officers will host another fundraising BBQ sale on Feb. 26 at Model High School. Proceeds will benefit a program that provides a scholarship to one deserving senior in each school district.
Floyd County Police Department’s school resource officers have planned another barbecue fundraising event that will benefit local students.
This one will take place at Model High School on Feb. 26 but orders are being taken now through Feb. 17.
Funds raised will go toward the SRO Smokehouse Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships to a senior from each county school district. The SROs hope the program will grow enough to sponsor multiple students at each school and help them pursue their education at college or a technical school of their dreams.
Ginger Shelley is the SRO for the Model district so, although the program has or will host a sale at each school district, this particular sale is a little more special to her.
“The SROs get to see the good that the students do daily, and we want to be able to recognize them,” she said. “The purpose of the BBQ sale is to help us do just that. We will choose one senior from each local high school who shows the qualities of being Selfless, Respectful, and an Outstanding Citizen (S.R.O).”
Shelley said the seniors chosen as scholarship recipients will be honored at the end of the school year with a luncheon at the station where they’ll receive their plaques.
“During their senior awards ceremony they will receive a dual cord of distinction,” she said. “The students will also receive a monetary scholarship to a school of their choosing and have been accepted, whether it’s a 4-year, 2-year or technical school.”
For the Feb. 26 sale, meals are $12 for chicken, $15 for pork and $18 for ribs. Whole meat is $50 for a smoked butt, $30 for a rack of ribs and $20 for chicken. All meals are served with mac and cheese and loaded baked beans.
The order deadline is Feb. 17 and orders can be placed with school resource officers or by emailing FloydCountySRO@gmail.com.
“The next BBQ event is being held at Model High School and I would love for the community to come together to show what being family is all about,” Shelley said.