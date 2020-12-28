An order from Chief Justice Harold Melton has further put off the resumption of jury trials, which were scheduled to resume in the beginning of January in the Rome Circuit.
Citing the "recent rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases," Melton suspended jury trials that weren't already in progress until February. This continues, at least for Floyd County, a hiatus on trials since March when the pandemic first hit.
In October, preparations had begun to resume jury trials and grand jury proceedings have already resumed their bi-weekly meetings at the Forum.
At that time a committee comprised of local judges, attorneys and law enforcement put together a tentative plan to reopen. That plan covers, among other things, how to comply with social distancing recommendations prior to and during a trial as well as where jurors will deliberate after a trial.
That same committee has also been working on allowing public access to court proceedings, which could include remote access.
"All courts are again urged to use technology when practicable and lawful to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings," Melton wrote in the order.
The court has continued to function throughout the jury trial suspension locally and have been holding hearings deemed essential -- bond hearings and certain pre-trial hearings to name a few.
As part of planning toward resuming in-person jury trials the county annexed the Forum River Center to be used as part of the courthouse. Grand jury proceeding have been held at the event venue since mid-November.