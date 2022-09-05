The Open Door Home set a fundraising record with last year’s Clubs & Clays Tournament, raising more than $80,000.
The organization’s mission is to provide for youth in need. Specifically in 2021, Open Door Home:
♦ Provided services for 38 youth
♦ Supported two youth in the Independent Living Program
♦ Helped three youth graduate from high school and supported one with college enrollment
♦ Assisted 11 youth with finding positive, permanent placement
In addition to basic necessary care, Open Door Home was able to give those they serve breaks from everyday life; trips to Six Flags, Adventure Air, bowling, and the movies, plus personalized birthday parties, and a wonderful Christmas filled with gifts.
Many of the youth have never had these types of experiences, or even a birthday party of their own. Generous donations from the Rome and Floyd County community have made an impact in these young lives.
This year’s tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Barnsley Resort. Open Door Home’s largest annual fundraiser consists of a sporting clays competition, a round of golf, and a ball drop raffle.
All proceeds go directly to Open Door Home, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. For more information about Open Door Home or the Clubs and Clays Tournament, visit OpenDoorHome.org.