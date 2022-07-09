Open Door Children’s Home is starting its Garden to Grow project in order to foster children’s independence.
Tracie Ball, Executive Director of Open Door Children’s Home, said though the center has a lot of work to do, they’re planning to build a garden the children who live at the home can tend.
After receiving a mini grant from the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, the organization decided to use the funds to restore an old garden near the girls’ house, Ball said.
She enlisted the help of UGA Extension coordinator and agricultural agent Keith Mickler to help with the planning stages.
Mickler said he’s been giving them educational advice on what vegetables are best to grow, how to prep for planting and even offered to test the property’s soil. The hope is after reaping the rewards of a fall harvest, it will motivate more participants to join in the spring.
Though the exhausting heatwaves of summer have drained some of the kids of their enthusiasm, Ball said she thinks the excitement will pick up as the weather gets cooler.
However, she added there have been a dedicated few kids who have followed every step of the gardening process and are excited to dig their hands into soil once the project’s completed.
When the garden is ready, the children will get to choose which vegetables they want to grow, tend to them and eventually cook a tasty meal out of the hard work they harvested.
Ball added that the children are most excited to grow pumpkins and she looks forward to carving out spooky faces in jack-o-lanterns with the kids this fall.
Overall, Ball said she believes the Garden to Grow project will be a life lesson to the children about the importance of self sustenance.