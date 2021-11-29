The Open Door Children's Home in Rome recently started a program dedicated to helping runaway and homeless youth.
"Most teenagers come to us through the foster care system but we most recently have received a grant for runaway and homeless youth," said Executive Director Tracie Ball. "It's a new program that we're starting. For kids who are not in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services, they can come to our home. If they are under 18, we can provide housing services to them for up to 21 days."
Most of the teenagers at the homes have parents or guardians they can return home to at some point.
"We just have them for a little bit while their parents are trying to do better so that they can be able to take care of their children," Ball said. "Our goal is always for them to be with their families. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen."
Some teens stay long-term at Open Door. They're are required to be involved in sports or community service, or employed part-time with a local business. Ball said four of the children staying at the home currently work while others are involved in basketball, football and even ballet.
Traditionally the role of the organization in a teenager's life used to end after they turned 18 and graduated from high school. However, the need doesn't disappear after that graduation. To continue lending support, the Open Door home created a new program -- independent living.
Under the new program, adults ages 18-21 have the option to move into an independent living home for 12 months under the condition that they are working full-time, enrolled in college full-time or doing a mixture of both.
Rent is paid for and also included is a $300 stipend for groceries. Once the full year is up, the adult is moved into an apartment or home and will split the rent and utilities. Eventually, the adult will fully take over the payments.
"We want our kids to succeed," Ball said. "If you think about when you were 18, who was your support system? A lot of times, these kids don't have that. If they did, they wouldn't be with us."
Ball spoke about the organization's efforts to serve Georgia's underprivileged teenagers during Monday's Rome Optimist Club meeting.
The Open Door Children's Home, located at 5 Leon St. in Rome, provides temporary housing and care for dependent, neglected and abused teenagers aged between 12 and 18 years old.
Originally founded in 1927 during the prohibition era for families with husbands in jail, the organization changed its focus in 1929 to help teenagers.
Thanks to a state stipends, grants, private donations and fundraisers, Open Door's full-time staff and volunteers can provide food, shelter and clothing for up to 20 girls and 20 boys. They also seek to help each teen with their physical, medical, emotional, spiritual, social and educational needs.
The grants also go toward new projects.
To make a donation, visit opendoorhome.org or mail a donation to 5 Leon Street Southwest, Rome, Georgia.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer should contact Open Door Children's Home at 706-232-6662.