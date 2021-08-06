The first days of the 90-day open container trial period downtown have begun and so far business owners and police have reported no issues.
The 90-day trial period will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. People will be allowed to move around the downtown district with special aluminum "to-go" cups from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on those days.
Open containers are permitted only in public places such as sidewalks, the Town Green. but not in parking lots or the three downtown parking decks.
Scott Thompson, a local musician, set up in the 200 block of Broad Street Thursday evening to serenade folks who moved up and down Broad Street from restaurants to retail shops and residences.
Crawdaddy's, 239 Broad Street, owner Dereck Brady thought was a nice touch from both Thompson and the Downtown Development Authority.
"It was a little unusual for a Thursday night to have that kind of 'to-go' drink traffic," Brady said. "Scott did that out of his own good heart."
As opposed to finishing one drink in a hurry to go meet someone, Brady believes the to-go cups, donated by Ball, will enable to folks to to take their drink with them. He doesn't have any serious concerns about someone coming into his restaurant with a drink that was initially purchased somewhere else.
"I see it going both ways," Brady said. "Some shops, that are non food establishments that don't allow food or beverage in the door will be the only drawback."
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said that if there were any issues, nobody called the police.
Jeremy Duke, one of the owners of Mellow Mushroom, 238 Broad Street, said he plans to take a wait and see attitude toward the movement of drinks from other businesses into his restaurant.
"We had them do it last night. I'm not against it as long as it doesn't start hurting our alcohol sales," Duke said. "Like if somebody's going to the cheapest place on Broad Street and walking back to my restaurant to hang out."
Duke said sales were definitely up Thursday night from Thursday of the previous week.
Billy Newby said there were several groups that came into his Newby Farm and Vineyard Tasting Room, 411 Broad Street Thursday night.
"I think it went real well with no issues," Newby said.
Downtown Development Authority Marketing Director Megan Otwell said it seemed like a lot of folks were enjoying Thompson's music and were having a good time Thursday night.
The DDA has distributed the special Ball aluminum to-go cups to 23 different restaurants in what is being called the Downtown Dining District where open container/public consumption is permitted.