The seasonal open burning ban that would normally begin on May 1 for Floyd County residents has been modified to take effect June 1.
The 30-day extension will allow for only the open burning of vegetative debris from recent storm damage.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division also made the change for Bartow, Chattooga, Gordon, Catoosa, Walker and Upson counties in response to requests from residents who were affected by the storms on April 12, 13 and 23.
The decision was made because of the large amount of debris and the limited practical alternatives for proper disposal, according to the EPD.
Trees, brush and stumps are considered permissible storm debris that may be burned. Other storm damage debris, such as that from damaged or destroyed buildings, is classified as solid waste and may not be burned.
Restrictions on other types of open burning remain in effect.
The EPD is asking that burning vegetative debris be considered only when all other options such as mulching or chipping are not possible.
Outdoor open burning in Georgia requires a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission. Permits for hand-piled, natural vegetation collected on site can be secured online at www.GaTrees.org or by calling 1-877-OK2-BURN.
Any burning of vegetative debris, whenever feasible, should be conducted between 10 a.m. and one hour before dark.
For more information about alternatives to burning, such as composting and chipping, visit the Air Protection Branch section of the EPD website.
Debris can also be hauled to a commercial processing, grinding or composting operation or to an inert or construction and demolition landfill. For a list of landfills, call EPD’s Solid Waste Management Program at 404-362-2692 or visit the Land Protection Branch website.
For more information and questions, contact the Georgia EPD Mountain District office at 770-387-4900.