Just 37% of Floyd County households have completed their census survey so far, and local officials are urging residents to be part of the 10-year count.
Wednesday, April 1, was Census Day across the United States. While it's not the deadline, it is the time when census workers start determining who hasn't been counted and preparing for the next outreach step.
When filling out the census, people must do it according to where they usually reside as of April 1.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the census could be impacted in major ways.
"One of the biggest ways is that nobody is focused on it, because the big story in everyone's lives right now is the virus, as it should be," City Commissioner Wendy Davis said. "We're working hard on trying to break through."
Rome and Floyd County have several colleges and usually have thousands of students from all around the world staying in dormitories.
Although residential students aren't living on campus right now, Davis said they should still be counted as part of the college population, since that's where they live and sleep majority of the year.
"Counting college students is complicated to begin with," she noted. "Even though many of them quote their official residence as their parents' house, they're supposed to be counted where they're in college."
The city commissioner also pointed out that often times, young children aren't counted in the census.
"I try and joke with people to count every human in your household," Davis said. "If you had a baby last week, you count that baby."
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell said that he and the rest of the local Complete Count Committee have been preparing for the 2020 Census for the last three years.
"We've been trying to work with a lot of our community partners to help promote the census and the importance of doing so," Newell said.
The census affects federal funding for schools, hospitals and infrastructure. It also affects government programs, such as Medicaid and Headstart.
When they fill out the census survey, Newell advises people to think about where they might be in 10 years. College students right now would most likely be well into their careers, people in their 50s would be approaching retirement, babies that were born this year would be in school, etc.
The planning director said thinking about how you might be impacted in 10 years helps you realize just how important responding to the census really is.
According to Davis, for every person the census misses, the community would lose $2,300 a year for the next 10 years. Just by missing 10 people, a community loses $23,000 a year for the rest of the decade.
What makes the 2020 Census unique is that this is the first time people have three options to complete it: online, by phone or by mail.
The United States 2020 Census website has an interactive map that is updated every day to showcase response rates by country, state, county and city.
As of March 31, Floyd County had a self-response rate of 37%, which is just below the national self-response rate of 38.4%. However, it is slightly over Georgia's state average of 36.4%.
People can go online to fill out the survey at 2020census.gov or they can call 844-330-2020 to complete it. For those who speak mostly Spanish, call 844-468-2020.
If someone wanted to mail in their response, a paper form will be mailed out automatically after the person doesn't respond to the online invitation. Newell said that residents in areas known for having unreliable internet should receive paper forms.