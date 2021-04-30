Around 100 people showed up outside Rome City Hall Friday afternoon to show support for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse.
Kimberly King, the director of the Northwest Georgia Sexual Assault Center, has been working non-stop for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month all of April. This year's theme "I support survivors" has gotten a lot of local attention with police officers tying teal ribbons to patrol cars and social media posts with community members talking about why they support survivors.
"A lot of people are unaware of the center and everything they do," SAC board member Ghee Wilson said. "There's a lot of stigma associated with sexual assault and we're trying to work on that."
The center provides free and confidential services related to sexual assault. The community outreach part of their mission includes going to local schools and talking to students about sexual assault prevention and how to resolve difficult or dangerous situations.
The center has a 24/7 hotline with free counselling that can be reached at 706-802-0580.
This year, King and staff partnered with Harbor House Child Advocacy Center for their awareness walk. Harbor House specifically works with children who have been victims of abuse. The nonprofit provides counseling and secure and safe interviews.
The two non-profits have worked on multiple cases together as well, specifically when it involves sexual abuse.
Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney and Harbor House board member Luke Martin said the court works with Harbor House and the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia in all cases involving child abuse and sexual assault.
"The collaboration that we do behind the scenes that people don't know about comes out at events like this," Harbor House Executive Director Joe Costolnick said.
King went on to say that they wouldn't be here without such great community support.
"It's one team, one community for survivors," King said.
The walk, which consisted of people waving signs and playing inspirational music, started at City Hall and made its way down to Third Avenue and back up.