A local man died Saturday afternoon after he was ejected in a rollover pickup truck wreck just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 411 between Rome and Cave Spring.
Floyd County police officer Kendell Dollar identified the victim as Emerson “Mack” Abbott, 53, of Cave Spring.
Dollar and several police officers on the scene said Abbott was northbound on U.S. 411 at a high rate of speed when, coming down a hill just north of the Bagwell farm, he was apparently trying to pass traffic. Police believe he saw that he didn’t have clearance and jerked his vehicle back into the northbound lane.
Abbott apparently lost control of the truck at that point, left the highway on the south side and hit a culvert. That caused the truck to flip multiple times, taking out a large section of a farm fence.
Abbott was thrown from the truck and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.
Traffic on the two lane highway was shut down in both directions between Morgan Dairy Road and Bagwell Road for about 45 minutes while Floyd County police conducted their on scene investigation.