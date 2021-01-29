Amazon Logistics has signed various leases in an effort to open four new delivery stations in metro Atlanta in 2021. The new stations will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Metro Atlanta area.
“Bartow County offers an ideal business location for companies wanting to serve Georgia’s growing business community and population. That is why we believe Amazon’s delivery station will be very successful here. We welcome them and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.” – Steve Taylor, Bartow County Sole Commissioner
Each delivery station will create hundreds of full-time jobs, starting at $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits from day one.
The new delivery stations will be located in Acworth, Alpharetta, Duluth and Forrest Park, Georgia. Addresses appear below.
Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. There are currently seven Amazon delivery stations in operation in Metro Atlanta and eight in the state of Georgia. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US.
“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with four new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Metro Atlanta workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.” – Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson