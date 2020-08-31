One more death along with 38 additional COVID-19 cases were reported by the Department of Public Health over the weekend.
The number of new cases over a two week period has slowly been declining over the past few weeks. At this point Floyd County has had 370 new cases in the past two weeks.
While that's a lot higher than March through the beginning of July, it's tapering off slightly from two week totals for new cases above the 400 mark in August.
Testing is still free and encouraged but the DPH Northwest Health District is changing how it conducts COVID-19 testing beginning this Tuesday.
The new program will feature additional testing times and sites throughout Northwest Georgia.
“Our goal is to increase testing in Northwest Georgia by making it more convenient for the public while better balancing demand for testing with our resources,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Northwest Health District.
Anyone who wants to get a test can get tested but Dr. Voccio but recommended testing especially for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and for close contacts of positive cases on their tenth day of quarantine.
Under the new program, public health will provide COVID-19 testing six days a week across the Northwest Health District.
One test site will be open daily, Monday through Saturday, in each of four multi-county regions:
Floyd and Chattooga region
Bartow and Gordon region
Haralson, Paulding, and Polk Region
Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Region
Most test sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One test site in each region will be open on Saturdays.
“You do not have to reside in a county to get tested at the site in that county,” Voccio said. “Anyone may get tested at any of these test sites.”
All test sites will feature convenient drive-up processing. No appointments are needed. Test sites in Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties will feature supervised self-collection.
Effective September 1, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at the Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, or Walker county health departments.
Test sites at the West Rome Baptist Church in Rome and the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville will be closed effective September 1.
New Northwest Health District regional COVID-19 test sites, including locations, days, and hours, are:
For Labor Day weekend, the only test sites open will be:
Saturday, September 5, Floyd County, Coosa Valley fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Rome, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 7, Paulding County, Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Dr., Dallas 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 7, Catoosa County, Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7484 Nashville, St., Ringgold 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For information about COVID-19 testing in a specific county, including locations, days, and hours, please visit the Facebook page for that county’s health department. For information about all Northwest Health District COVID-19 test sites, please go to https://nwgapublichealth.org.