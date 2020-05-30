If you drive by Rome Rotary Park on Sixth Avenue, you might see a a young man in a baseball cap walking around and checking on the plants.
His name is Stephen Jones and has been credited with saving the park's garden, usually cared for by the Thistle Garden Club.
The gardening club only has two members left, and both are too sick to come out and tend to the garden that has sat at the top of the hill in the Between the Rivers district for almost 40 years.
Last June, Jones, a lover of plant life and gardening, noticed the garden had become overgrown. Right away, he began pulling out weeds, trimming the bushes and watering the plants.
"I don't know why, but I had really cleaned it up before I had even talked to the Rotary Club or the Thistle club," he said.
Eventually, he approached the Rome Rotary Club and asked for permission to become to the garden's caretaker.
"I hate to see that the work these ladies did for the last 40 years go to waste," Jones said. "It was a nice looking spot, it had just gotten grown up."
By himself, the young gardener sunk around $500 of his own money into the garden. He replaced the irrigation heads, rewired one of the lights and planted some more flowers and medicinal plants around the garden.
While he takes care of some of the original plants in the garden, such as the day lilies and daffodils, Jones has planted some of his own seeds and bulbs. If you visit the garden, you'll notice some bright orange cosmos flowers all around the place. He had originally planted them in one spot, but the wind made the seeds spread this Spring and now they're popping up from the cracks.
There's also a specific plot with different medicinal plants, such as cone flowers, Woolly Mullein and St. John's Wort. The same plot also has milkweed plants, which Monarch butterflies use as food. Jones hopes to attract the butterflies and other pollinators to the garden with these plants.
The young gardener's main hope for the garden is for it to become a sort of educational center, where people can come visit and learn about the importance of different native plants. Jones hopes to get some signage out for the garden, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of his plans on hold.
Still, Jones hopes to one day see the garden flourish and start his own landscaping business, as well as run his own greenhouse.
"I'm trying to just show everybody that this is easy to do. Native plants are your friends," Jones said. "Some of them don't necessarily look beautiful, but if you like butterflies and bees and stuff, this is what they go to."