When the heavy, metal doors whisper shut behind the last student exiting Glenwood Primary School in late May, it will be for the final time.
The building will close for academic purposes at the end of this school year, but the spirit of the school will go on, according to Principal Carrie Graves. The school will reopen as Armuchee Primary School for the 2022-23 school year in the current elementary school building, just a few miles away on U.S. 27.
“I think this is bittersweet for all of us,” Graves said. “One of the things that makes Glenwood so special is that many of the teachers who are here today attended Glenwood. A lot of them did their student teaching at Glenwood and then stayed. … We don’t have a lot of turnover here. Once you’re here, people want to stay, and I think it has a very strong family and community feeling. Everyone is here because they love this community but most of all because they love our students. And so, they are very much invested in the success of our school.”
Community members and former teachers and staff will have a final chance to tour Glenwood’s colorful, classroom banner-bedecked halls Tuesday, April 26. The event will be a look back at a school that has served its community for just shy of a century.
‘Generation after generation’
Glenwood School originally opened in 1927, and has inhabited its current building since 1954. It’s not uncommon, Graves said, to run across families who have sent children through its classrooms for decades.
“We have students whose families have attended generation after generation,” she said. “We have grandparents drop off students, and they say, ‘I went to this school,' or, ‘I went to Glenwood before it moved …’ And now we have teachers who are teaching the children of students that they taught years ago.”
Graves, in her fourth year as principal, looks back on her own time there, which began in her earliest days instructing as a student teacher in 1998. She came to Glenwood from Calhoun City Schools in 2005 to teach first and second grade before spending two years as assistant principal.
She sees a community ready to meet the upcoming change.
“I think there is some excitement to an extent, about moving into a new building,” she said. “The administration will stay the same. All of our classes that are currently at Glenwood will move to the new school building.”
The current building will go up for sale after the move, and with the exception of a few teachers and staff who will be retiring, the entire existing Glenwood workforce will exist in the same capacity at the new location — but under a new name.
“We talked about keeping the name Glenwood, but we’re really moving out of the area that’s considered Glenwood, and because it is kind of a time that we’re making a change, and we’re hoping that that will help people understand that we’re part of that Armuchee community,” Graves said.
The staff, she said, has been thinking of the school’s traditional motto, “Where a tribe begins,” with a new twist: “and the tradition will continue.”
“We won’t be in this building,” she said, “but we will continue the tradition of working hard to develop relationships so that our students are successful.”
The ups and downs
Kim Perkins remembers when Glenwood and a portion of the old Armuchee school merged in the late 1980s. The Armuchee school served kindergarten through 12th graders, and when it closed, its older kids went to the high school, and the younger children joined Glenwood’s student body.
At that time, before Glenwood’s third through fifth graders split off for Armuchee Elementary, the school was serving kindergarten through fifth grade students.
“We had trailers everywhere,” Perkins said. “I think we had close to 800 kids at one time.”
That was just over three decades ago, and Perkins has moved all over the Glenwood building since, first splitting her time between the front office and as a special education paraprofessional. She moved to the media center and then became registrar and is now the bookkeeper. She technically retired at the end of last year but came back part time this past January. She’ll fully retire the day Glenwood closes its doors in May.
“Glenwood has always been like a big family. We just welcome everyone — or try to — and it’s just been a wonderful place to be, and I’ve heard that from parents and other employees,” she said. “It’s just a good group of people that work there, and we love the children. We love all of our babies, and we love the parents, too.”
As with any organization, there have been ups and downs. Perkins has been there for the tragedies, grieving alongside families and fellow employees. She’s seen staff pass away, and even some students over the years. Losing former students — young adults who passed through years ago — is difficult, too.
“I guess it’s because they really started at Glenwood, so we’ve really watched them grow up. So when something like that happens, it is like part of your family that has passed, and it’s really sad,” she said.
The good times have outweighed the bad for Perkins, which is perhaps why those tragedies stand out. Over the years, she’s watched teachers come in young, have children and eventually send their kids through Glenwood.
“There’s so many good memories. It’s hard to think of one special one,” she said. “I guess I kind of grew up there, too, it sounds like.”