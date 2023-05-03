Darin Schierbaum and Andre Dickens

Mayor Andre Dickens (center) officially appoints Darin Schierbaum (left) as Atlanta’s chief of police in this Oct. 31, 2022, file photo.

 File, Atlanta Police Department
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In