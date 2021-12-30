The new parking regulations for spaces in front of Floyd County government buildings will go into effect beginning Saturday.
Under the ordinance, all parking in front of certain county-owned buildings — including the Forum River Center, Joint Law Enforcement Center and Floyd County Judicial Center — will be turned into one-hour parking spaces.
Signs have already been posted in front of the spaces at the buildings and Floyd County police will enforce the regulation using license plate readers.
Before the ordinance was approved by Floyd County Commissioners back in November, they mentioned how many people have been taking advantage of the parking lots and spaces since the parking manager stepped down from the position last year. With the new ordinance, county officials hope it will speed up the turnover of those spaces.
The board was originally planning on instituting the change on Nov. 22, but decided to extend the grace period through the last six weeks of the year.
If a person is at one of the county buildings and needs to be there longer than the one hour limit, they can move to one of the long term parking decks until they complete their business.
Also, any county employee who has a handicap accessibility pass to park in those spots will have to refer to county police for any renewals.