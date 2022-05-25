The timing was coincidental -- and critical. One Community United welcomed "faith leaders" to a gathering Wednesday at the Wilder Center at Rome First United Methodist Church.
It would convene just 20 hours after 19 children and two adults were slaughtered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Or 11 days after a young gunman killed 10 black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket. Or 10 days after an Asian church congregation was attacked in Laguna Woods, Calif., killing a man who charged the shooter in an attempt to stop him.
While Rome police representatives already had been scheduled to discuss "active shooter" steps, the Texas killings the day before made it all the more somber.
Perhaps Senior Pastor Jimmy Gentry of Garden Lakes Baptist Church had the best assessment. After the Buffalo racist attack, he thought "nothing is going to change," which left him asking "when's the next shooting going to happen?" He got an answer -- and he knows more will follow. One of the big issues, says Gentry, is apathy from those elected to office.
"I don't think they give a damn," Gentry said. "I don't think they care."
The Rev. John Herring, rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Rome, referenced Tuesday's primary election.
"I can't understand the decisions" being made by some of the voters who are in area churches each weekend, he said. "We're keeping the same people in office. It's not going to change." As a people, "We're not doing enough."
Pastor Carey N. Ingram of Lovejoy Baptist Church says some of this is "born in politics." People need to remember that "we're one nation under God," he said
Dr. H. Bernard Young Sr. of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church spoke about the "repetitive cycle" of violence. "Nothing was done after Sandy Hook," Young said, adding that already, "Buffalo is yesterday's news."
Perhaps the most chilling part was hearing the cross section of church leaders referencing each attack by community: Sandy Hook, Parkland (in South Florida), Buffalo, "Laguna" and now Uvalde.
Capt. Paula Blevins of the Salvation Army of Rome echoed what event organizer Candice Spivey had said earlier about her child and going to classes on Wednesday.
"Children are waking up this morning and are afraid to go to school," Blevins said, adding that current students are still getting over pandemic concerns on campus as well.
Some of the religious leaders took it a step further, among them the Rev. Millie L. Kim of Second Avenue United Methodist Church.
"My concern here is we're not doing anything," said Kim as she echoed the impact on her children. She wants the religious leaders to make a statement, adding, "We've got to say something."
And that opportunity may come, perhaps in different forms.
"Stand up. Show up. Speak up," said Robert Brown, lead pastor at Rome First United Methodist Church. One way to do so, Brown says, is to attend a youth rally planned in the church parking lot on June 10 beginning at 5 p.m. and open to all.
As for immediate safety concerns, Capt. Trixie Morgan of the Rome Police Department talked about "active shooter" classes and other security precautions RPD offers to the community. That includes churches, schools and hospitals, said Sgt. Don Davis.
They also talked about working on area campuses, from school resource officers and related programs they offer to routine security patrols on campus after hours. The officers check all doors, Morgan says, and will ensure the room "is clear" if an open door is discovered to ensure no one has left something potentially harmful to students, faculty and staff.
But even with those steps, Morgan added, "there's no easy solution."