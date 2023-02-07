The annual Hearts United Gathering presented by One Community United will feature a Black History Month art experience curated by local artist Xaivier Ringer and Rev. Stephen Samuel as the keynote speaker.
The HUG gathering seeks to be a source of commonality and information through the presentation of community events and dialogue. This year’s activities include a live art, performance, and engagement to be held at the Rome History Museum, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16 and 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m., located at 305 Broad St.
Ringer is curating an experience that engages event goers to explore art that examines power and protest through the lens of the Black experience. This presentation is a continuation of 2022’s Black History Month art show “We Been Here."
In February 2020, the HUG event included a discussion about ways the community can address issues -- like poverty, homelessness and race relations -- in a forward thinking way. For example in previous events, attendees heard from the daughter of the late George Wallace or from a pastor assigned to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church following a mass shooting by a white supremacist in 2015.
The three night event will conclude with a keynote speaker Rev. Stephen Samuel on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Wilder Center at Rome First UMC, located at 202 East Third Ave.
Samuel is a native of Rome and is the son of Willie M. Samuel and the late Paul E. Samuel. He from Morehouse College and obtained a master of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, in Princeton, N.J. Samuel is a noted lecturer and minister who speaks of what he terms as the "beloved community."
Admission to all HUG activities is free, and all are encouraged to RSVP on the One Community United website, or Facebook page.