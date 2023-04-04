When Julie Smith was hired in January to be the transportation and trails planner in the Rome Floyd Planning Department, she knew there was plenty of opportunity but also a few obstacles to overcome.
To some degree, she said, the work involved in building a bike path pales in comparison to securing the rights to the real estate itself.
“Oh, absolutely,” Smith said. “The actual trail building is the best part, but the negotiations are seemingly endless.”
Smith was born in Stone Mountain but she attended Shorter College and has been in Rome ever since. She and husband, Trey Smith, owned Cycle Therapy on Broad Street in what is now Canoe House, before moving it to Central Plaza.
“The best part of this job is that now I’m on the inside,” Smith said. “Speaking to city and county managers and state government officials about rails to trails.”
Smith highlighted four projects she hopes the city and county can accomplish in 2023.
She hopes to acquire the railroad corridors needed for the Lindale Trail from the terminus of the Kingfisher Trail near the health department on East 12th Street to downtown Lindale, where it would end at the train viewing station.
She also hopes to secure access for the Spires Trail, also known as Redmond Trail II. That will begin in Summerville Park’s Tolbert Park and run north next to AdventHealth Redmond hospital, terminating in front of Berry’s The Spires development.
Smith also hopes to build a pump track next to the Ridge Ferry Park playground. A pump track is typically a circular track with banked turns designed to be ridden by cyclists, typically on BMX or mountain bikes. The riders pump their bikes up and down to generate momentum, versus strictly using pedal-power.
Lastly, Smith hopes to secure funding to build a boardwalk trail over Burwell Creek to connect the historic Jackson Hill area and Ridge Ferry Park.
She said she is very excited to be doing this work, which she feels is important as officials plan for what type of city and county they are building.
“Everyone wants what Rome and Floyd County have right now,” Smith said. “A bustling downtown with a growing network of walking and bike paths plus a strong and business friendly Rome Floyd Chamber.”
Smith said there are great opportunities now to secure transportation grants for the projects, and that there seems to be more political appetite for these types of projects.
“I don’t think the tables are tipped towards bike trail projects,” Smith said. “But they’re not tipped as far from us as they used to be.”