While COVID-19 cases are beginning to plateau across the country, the omicron variant is on a much slower decline compared to previous ones.
There are two main reasons for this slow decline: the first is that this new variant is much more contagious than delta and other variants, Northwest Georgia DPH Director Dr. Gary Voccio said. The second reason is the low vaccination rate seen around the country.
In Georgia, 54% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. On the same dashboard, Floyd County is reporting 44% of its population as fully vaccinated.
Voccio explained that while there is a plateau in cases, the decline isn't going to be quick at all and people still need to be cautious.
The Georgia DPH website reported 1,776 new cases over the last two weeks in Floyd County Thursday afternoon. That's down from several weeks of 3,000-plus new cases in the same time frame a few weeks ago.
However, the actual number of positive cases might be skewed due to many people opting to use at-home rapid tests, instead of going to a pharmacy or testing site.
"Those home tests don't have to be reported to public health," Voccio said. "It doesn't skew the positivity test. People who are testing positive at home probably won't go and get a PCR test and those people will be unreported to the database."
This doesn't skew the positivity rate though, according to Voccio. As of Thursday morning, Georgia and Floyd County are sitting around at a positivity rate of 24% based on testing in the last two weeks. The rate is a measure of whether enough testing is being done to assess the actual spread of a virus. Numbers over 10% indicate there’s a greater spread than testing shows.
Even though cases are on a slow decline, the hospital numbers are still extremely high in Floyd County.
On Thursday, Atrium Health Floyd reported 73 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, while Advent Health Redmond reported 64 COVID-19 patients.
"About anywhere from a quarter to half of the patients in local hospitals are COVID patients," Voccio said. "The numbers aren't declining in the hospitals and it's very worrisome."
Despite high hospital numbers, the death rate in the Northwest Georgia region remains about the same. Voccio said the region is seeing an average of about four deaths a week.
In Floyd County, there have been 348 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 90 deaths suspected to be from covid.
Voccio continues to recommend people to wear properly fitted N-95 masks or a surgical mask paired with a cloth mask. He also said the DPH facilities doesn't have rapid tests or masks available.
People can still order up to four free rapid tests per household on covidtests.gov.