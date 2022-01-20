Floyd County and the rest of Georgia is continuing to see a large influx of of the omicron variant of COVID-19 cases among residents, with the unvaccinated the most affected.
"We are continuing to exceed numbers we haven't seen before," Dr. Gary Voccio said.
Voccio, the Northwest region Director for the Georgia Department of Public Health, said they're seeing "extraordinarily high numbers in Floyd County and all of our counties."
On top of that, hospitals are feeling the surge.
Atrium Health Floyd reported 99 COVID-19 positive positive patients and AdventHealth Redmond 71 COVID-19 positive patients on Thursday.
"We've actually had a couple of deaths from COVID in our hospitals recently. The hospital numbers are just overwhelming for them," Voccio said. "And as expected, 90% of the patients on ventilators are the unvaccinated."
According to the Georgia DPH's COVID-19 Daily Status report, 263 COVID-19 positive cases were reported Thursday and there's a seven-day moving average of 190.
Positivity rates in the 35 to 40% indicate the numbers don't indicate the actual spread of the virus. That rate is a measure of whether or not enough testing is being done to assess the actual spread of a virus. Numbers over 10% indicated there's a greater spread than testing is showing.
What makes omicron vary from previous COVID variants is the increase in the number of spike proteins, or the receptor binding domain. Because of this, it has a higher ability to infect the tissue in the nasal passages and the bronchial tissue in the lungs.
"It has about 50 changes in the spike protein, which makes it more contagious. It's able to gain entry into the respiratory passages much more quickly and rapidly replicates itself in the tissues, therefore making it more transmissible and contagious," Voccio said.
Since it's most infectious in the upper respiratory system, the virus is exhibiting itself in symptoms such as a fever, a sore throat or upper airway and nasal congestion.
Another change is this particular variant doesn't affect sense of smell or taste or affect the lungs as much.
While many have reported the virus is less deadly, Voccio said many epidemiologists and experts are unsure about that. Just since Wednesday, there have been four deaths from omicron in the Northwest Georgia region.
To protect yourself and others from spreading the virus, Voccio recommends being both fully vaccinated and boosted. You can get boosted 28 days after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or wait five months after receiving the full dosage of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
As far as masks go, N95 masks are the best masks for protecting yourself. If you can't find one, wearing both a surgical mask and a cloth mask is the second best way to protect yourself.
Locally, all schools in the Rome City district are operating under Phase 2 protocols, meaning masks are required indoors and are buses, no visitors are allowed in the buildings and all meals are being eaten in the classroom. As of Wednesday, 94 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
At Floyd County Schools, Alto Park Elementary School, Armuchee Elementary School, Armuchee High School, Coosa Middle School, Model Middle School and Pepperell Elementary School are all under mask mandates because over 2% of the student population has been infected in each school.