A brief thundershower did not deter country music fans from packing Ridge Ferry Park for an Old Dominion concert Saturday night.
Old Dominion concert brings several thousand to Ridge Ferry Park Saturday night
- Photos Contributed - Lindsey Jones
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- One person killed in rollover wreck off US 411 between Rome and Cave Spring
- Trafficking arrests made as drug crackdown on Martha Berry corridor continues
- Calhoun child dies in Floyd County shooting
- Atlanta Police need your help finding suspects in double shooting
- Floyd County police officer recovering after being struck by a car
- 'This is what recovery looks like': Drug court graduates open a new chapter
- County patrol officer hurt in crash on U.S. 411
- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill suspended following federal indictment
- Gunman in Agua Dulce shooting had disputes with fellow firefighters, sources say
- Investigations continue into shooting, bank robbery