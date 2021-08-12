With future development coming to U.S. 411, Floyd County Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock talked about the prospect of having a fire station closer to the area.
"If subdivisions start popping up around there in five years or so, we need to know if we're going to be able to cover that with the stations we've got now," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said during a county Public Safety Committee meeting.
Recently, the county, city of Rome and Rome Floyd Development Authority announced that they secured an option to buy 202.34 acres of land fronting Cartersville Highway and surrounding Bass Ferry Road. They'll pay $20,000 per acre to the Braden family.
According to Brock, the area is six and a half miles away from the closest station. Fire stations must be within five miles of all property to maintain the county's ISO rating, Brock said.
Commissioner Rhonda Wallace pointed out that they still haven't built the last fire station that they had approved and budgeted because they couldn't decide on a location.
In 1996, a SPLOST passed with funding to relocate the Wax Road fire station closer to the bypass, but residents in the area petitioned the County Commission to leave it.
Now, as the area around U.S. 411 has the potential for growth in the next few years, commissioners are revisiting a potential move or new station.
"Our first thought was to relocate Station 1 because that also has issues ... but that's the only reason why the 1996 SPLOST is still open," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It's probably got $740,000 to $750,000 in it, but that will not cover a new station under today's inflation."
Committee members decided to table the discussion and bring it back up after a route is determined for the leg of the bypass that will connect to U.S. 411.