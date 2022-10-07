If you’ve ever noticed a brown tint to the water from your faucet, particularly during some of the hotter summer days, it’s not mud you’re seeing, its rust.
On Thursday, Rome’s water and sewer committee got an update on pipe tuberculation, which causes rust in cast iron and galvanized pipes that are decades old.
Water and sewer department director Mike Hackett told the committee there were a few complaints back in August about rings being left in toilets and sinks.
“This summer, we have seen a little more than we have in the past,” he said.
In addition to heat, it can also be caused by flushing fire hydrants.
Hackett stressed that tuberculation, while a nuisance, is not a health threat.
There are some internal mitigation steps to fight the problem, including corrosion inhibitors like zinc phosphate.
External mitigation can include pipe lining, pipe replacement or unidirectional flushing, which Hackett called a difficult and labor intensive process.
“You have to create bypass lines that hook certain water services up, so you can shut everything down,” he said. “Then, you can force as much water through as possible and hopefully scour the pipe out.”
The City of Rome no longer installs cast iron or galvanized pipes for new water projects.
Instead, they use ductile line pipes with an internal liner that keeps the oxygenated water from coming into contact with the pipe, preventing rust from forming.
Hackett said replacing all of the old pipes would be expensive and time consuming, taking many years and costing an estimated $200 million.